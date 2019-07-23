|
|
Harry E. Fields, Jr.
Town of Binghamton - Harry E. Fields, Jr., 78, died July 19, 2019 at Mercy House. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia and sister Beverly Henry. He is survived by his children; Linda (Joseph) Monahan, Debbie (John) Weber, Lori (Greg) Stanton and Mark (Michele) Fields, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his sisters Barbara (Don) Tripp, Bette (Dick) Utter, Joyce Haight and Virginia Spry. He retired from Vail-Ballou Press after 42 years of service.A private burial will be made in St. Augustine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, 13760, in memory of Harry. Please sign the online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 23, 2019