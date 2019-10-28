|
Harry "Joe" Gage
Chenango Forks - Harry "Joe" Gage, 78, of Chenango Forks, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Curt and Madeline and by brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Diane Gage. Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dolores "Dody" Gage of Chenango Forks; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Anne Gage of Greene; 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Cathy Gage, Edward and Sue Gage; 2 sisters and brother-in-law, Donna and Bill Belcher, Jan Thayer; many nieces and nephews and good friend, Joe Najman. He also had a walking companion, Gabby, who he walked with almost every day until he couldn't. Joe loved being very active, from cross country skiing, to racquetball and volleyball. Volleyball was his favorite which he played for almost 30 years .He made the dullest of times fun with his sense of humor and could bring a smile to everyone's face. Joe served his country during the Vietnam era in the US Army. Joe spent 30 years working for IBM as a computer programmer. After retiring he worked in his garage restoring old cars and some not so old, almost to the end. As much as he loved working in his garage, he loved his family more. No matter how busy he was everything would be dropped if his family needed him. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Friday at Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glen Aubrey Cemetery. Friends of the family may call Friday from 10:00am until the time of service at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019