Harry J. Weiland
1927 - 2020
Harry J. Weiland

Friendsville - Harry J. Weiland, 93, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Sayre, PA. He is predeceased by his sister Alice Nagy, survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret E. Weiland of Friendsville, daughter Mary Ann Weiland of Friendsville, sisters mary Ellen Riegal of Endwell, Barbara Ballard of Rochester, Betty Peskur of Binghamton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Harry was a graduate of UE and was employed with IBM for 31 years. After retirement he & Margaret were world wide travelers. He was a member of the Methodist Church and active in the MYF for many years. Private family services will be held.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
