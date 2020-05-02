Harry Martin Zoref



Harry Martin Zoref passed away on 4/30/2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease, stroke, and dementia.



Harry was born in Saint-lo, Normandy France in 1947. He came to the united states in 1950. He had a talent for remembering historical events and a way of charming people he met and knew.



He was a visa processor for 32 years , he was a member of St Marks Vestal No. 435, a member of the Washington Lodge No. 21, a member of Coeur De Leone No. 23 located in west 23rd street in New York, and a past master of St Johns No. 1 aym of free and accepted masons.



He is survived by his brother, sister in law, and nephews. He will definitely be missed. Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home at 483 Chenango Street, Binghamton, Ny 13901. Funeral services will be held at a future date due to delays from the covid-19 pandemic.



If you wish to make a donation, please donate to the Masonic Medical Research Institute, 2150 Bleecker street, Utica, Ny 13501.









