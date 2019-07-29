|
Harry Myers Sr.
Norwich - Harry R. Myers, Sr., 98, of Norwich, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the NYS Veterans' Home, in Oxford. Born on December 8, 1920, in Binghamton, Harry was the son of Robert and Lettie (McArthur) Myers. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Cassin) Myers, on August 7, 2004. He was a World War II veteran who earned the Bronze Star, and later was a truck driver for Berman's Motor Express, of Norwich, NY. He is survived by three children; man grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his 101 ½ year old sister; son-in-law; and beloved brother-in-law. In addition to his wife, Harry was predeceased by his daughter, two sisters, and four brothers. A memorial service for Harry will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will immediate follow at St. Paul's Cemetery where military honors will be presented. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Contributions in Harry's memory may be made to The . To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit: www.wilsonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 29, 2019