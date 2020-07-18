Harvey L. Garrow
Endicott, NY - Harvey Louis Garrow, 87, of Endicott, NY was born May 7, 1933 to Delbert and Nora Garrow and went to his permanent home on July 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents and nine siblings. Harvey is survived by his wife, Winnie, his children, Tim (Janet) Garrow and Shelley (Mark) Collier, his grandson, Ian, and several nieces and nephews, including John (Kathryn) Garrow and their children, Aimee, James, and Jennifer.
Harvey was a veteran of the US Army and, following an honorable discharge, he worked for 36 years as a science teacher, mostly in Hudson Falls, NY. In his retirement, Harvey returned to the classroom to substitute at local schools. Harvey enjoyed travelling with his wife. Together, they operated a business in Endicott and developed it into "Winnie's Dance Ranch." Harvey was a fan of the NY Giants and the Yankees. When not watching sports on TV, he was listening to country music. A favorite birthday present from Winnie was a pair of concert tickets to see his favorite Country and Western star, Willie Nelson. This love of music grew into a passion for line dancing with his wife. In the winter months, Harvey loved to cross-country ski and in the fall he liked to bowl. In the final months of his life, Harvey found an appreciation for the Harry Potter series. Harvey always appreciated visits from his family and loved catching up with them over lunch. At the end of the day, he never failed to read his Bible and have a midnight snack with Winnie. She would always say to Harv (as he was often called), "You're the best." After falling ill with cancer in 2013, Harvey recovered with Winnie's loving care. In June 2020, Harvey's cancer returned. From this world, we now send the "best" to God from whom we pray Harvey will receive a "job well done."
Services will be private at Bridgewater Vestal Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com
. Interment will take place with full Military Honors at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and the angels at Mercy House who did a great job making Harvey comfortable in his final days. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.