|
|
Harvey Manley
Candor - Harvey Manley who was the Honorary "Mayor of Candor" passed away on June 15, 2019. Harvey taught the people who were close to him the meaning of being accepted. Not by his grand gestures but by knowing people and accepting them for who they were. He changed the minds of people who met him to understand that people with disabilities are wonderful people to know and be around. Harvey loved his family and friends and took pride in the fact that he was loved by many. In his last days he had so much love around him with family and friends that he peacefully went to Heaven knowing that life is full of love. Harvey lived his life to the fullest and made wonderful friends along his journey. Harvey would like to remind everyone that a purple hat, chocolate ice cream, and people to love are all you really need in this life.
Harvey was predeceased by his adoring mother and father, Josephine and Harold (Pee Wee) Manley, His sister and brother in law, Beverly and Bill Ely, His nephew, Louis Ely and special niece, Sheri Balschweit, and his great friend George Strednack. He is survived by many nephew's and nieces's and great nephews and nieces and treasured friend, Claudia Strednack. Harvey's family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers who cared for Harvey over the years especially, Dina and Kurt VonWeinstein. Harvey loved Dina, Kurt, Eric and Sam and loved being around them. He always knew that he was part of their family and they would not have it any other way. Harvey became close to his Care Manager, Sheri Mayer, in his last few years and he knew that she was always there for him.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Thursday June 20th, 2019 at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street Candor, NY 13743 with the Reverend Phil Jordan officiating. Interment will follow services in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Harvey's name may be made to the Candor American Legion Post 907, 90 Spencer Road, Candor, NY 13743. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 19, 2019