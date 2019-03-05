Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Owego - Hattie E. Testa, 90, of Owego, New York passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Hattie was predeceased by her husband, Hugo Testa; son, Paul Rhodes/ brothers and sisters, Red Hines, Emily Edwards, Raymond Hines, Louise Van Vorce, Robert Hines. She is survived by her son, James Rhodes and Patricia Murphy; daughter-in-law, Beverly Rhodes; four grandchildren, Nicole and Chris Tolp, Casey Rhodes and Debbie Rieg, John and Megan Rhodes, Matt and Gillian Rhodes; seven great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Mert and Pat Hines; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Hattie taught Sunday School for many years with the Flemingville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Memorial contributions may be made in Hattie E. Testa's memory to the Owego Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 22, Owego, NY 13827 or a . Condolences may be made to Hattie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 5, 2019
