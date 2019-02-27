|
|
In Loving Memory of
Haylee Jane Poirier
02/27/2003 - 08/30/2004
Happy 16th Birthday
To our little angel in heaven. A thousand words can't bring you back, we know because we tried. And neither can a million tears, we know because we cried. So much time has passed and yet it feels like yesterday we heard your laughter and saw your smile. You will always be our little girl. You will always be in our hearts and souls. We love and miss you
very much.
Love,
Daddy Mommy Leon and Family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 27, 2019