Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hazel E. Allen Obituary
Hazel E. Allen

Hazel E. Allen, 74, from Canisteo, formerly of Binghamton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Dominick and Hazel Nanni, father-in-law and mother-in-law Franklin and Johanna Allen, beloved sister Jilda Ashman, grandson Matthew and great grandson Ethan.

She is survived by Victor, her devoted husband of 56 years; 3 sons, Victor, Jr. (Lisa), Robert (Terri) and Dominick (Claudine); 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; brother Dominick (Carolyn) Nanni; brothers-in-law Marty Ashman and Francis (Terri) Allen, several nieces, nephews & cousins including special cousins Phillip & Alice Lindsey.

She retired from Wilson Hospital. She enjoyed music, singing karaoke and dancing. Hazel was very devoted to her family and her cats and dogs. She loved life and her family. She will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 4-6pm with a service to follow.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
