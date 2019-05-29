Services
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
Lexington, NC - Hazel E. La Pear Stinard, 87, went home to be with her Lord on May 22, 2019. She previously lived in Owego, NY and North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her son, Stephen. She is survived by her son, David Stinard, a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Cliff Strauch, and Cindy Stinard, daughter-in-law. She left behind 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local Humane Society in her name.

Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 29, 2019
