Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
Heather April Scherer Obituary
Heather April Scherer

Greene - Heather April Scherer (Palmiter) of Greene, peacefully died at the age of 72, in Binghamton on Sep 1, 2019. Heather was preceded in death by her daughter, Lucinda Scherer-Foster, father, Robert Palmiter; stepfather, Robert Clark; 2 sisters, Valerie Kellogg, Valora Stracuzzi and brother, Brian Palmiter. She is survived by her mother, Sheila Clark; siblings, Stephanie Johnson, Ian Palmiter, and Vivian Driscoll; her children, Christina Smith and Jackie Conklin; her grandchildren, Brittany Reilly, Brianne Foster, William Reilly, Nicole Reilly, Lee Conklin & Jada Conklin and husband, John Scherer. Heather was a loving mother, devoted grandparent, and loved watching her miniature horses roaming around her home in Greene.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Friends may call Thursday from 1:00 to 2:00pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
