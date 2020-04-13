|
|
Heather Lynn Davison Erle
May 1, 1967 - April 11, 2020
My best friend, my lovely bride Heather Lynn Davison (Erle by marriage). We met at seventeen and had 36 God blessed years together. Thirty of those years married. We have two smart, handsome sons (Jacob and Mason). Her family was what meant most to Heather. Those fortunate enough to know her were drawn in by her ability to listen and understand without doing a lot of talking. They were drawn to her kindness and honesty. You always knew where things stood. It made her someone you could talk to; someone you would immediately trust. Someone whom you enjoyed and respected.
To be loved by Heather was the genuine article. Deeds, not words, were her hallmark. Always at the ready to provide for her family. She could have more done by lunch than most would have in several days. She was beautiful, strong, stubborn, and a fighter in all the best senses. She had a way of turning a phrase; of surprising us with remarks which at once made you laugh out loud, while simultaneously wondering if she really just made that utterance?
Heather was highly intelligent, sensitive, pragmatic and exceptionally self-aware. She was definitely the better half of our marriage. She was counted on for that wonderful mind of hers. She always was thinking. Thinking of her boys (all three of us), running scenarios, making plans; figuring out the best way to approach life's challenges. Normally her plans were executed on and our family was the better for it. She was the heart of our family, and my soulmate. There is a hole there for me right now which likely will never completely heal.
Heather's father, Wayne, said that she was on loan to us from God. It is easy to understand why God would want Heather back. I count myself as fortunate and honored to have loved and be loved by Heather. I miss her terribly but take comfort that someday she and I will be reunited, and when we are, she will not be in pain. She'll no longer be suffering, but rather be at peace and contented. When we see each other again I hope she will want to resume where we left off. We'll see.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020