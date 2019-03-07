|
|
Hedwig Strauss
Johnson City - 91, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Martin Strauss; son Martin J. Strauss; grandsons Michael and Kyle Strauss. She is survived by her sister Anna Babl; daughter in law Beth Anne Strauss; son Robert and Linda Strauss; grandchildren Lisa, Deborah, Lindsey, Cheryl, and Kelsey; 6 great grandchildren. Hedwig was born in Munich, Germany where she met her husband Martin. They moved to NY after WWII and settled in the Binghamton area. She worked for Philadelphia Sales for over 40 years retiring as a buyer and store manager. Hedwig was a wonderful mother, grandma and great grandma and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, at 11:00am, at the Hilltop Auditorium, 282 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City. Rev. Lea Harding will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00am until the time of the service at Hilltop. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 72 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905 or Hilltop, 282 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019