Helen A. Kneebis
Binghamton - Helen Anne Kneebis, 96, of Binghamton, went to her eternal rest on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Anna Kaschak; her husband of 47 years, Augustine T Kneebis; her brothers and sisters, George Kaschak, Peter Kaschak, Paul Kaschak, Michael Kaschak, John Kaschak, Mary (Kaschak) Biga, and Margaret (Kaschak) Connell. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas P Kneebis of Port Charlotte, FL, and Gerald A Kneebis of Binghamton; her granddaughter, Sarah Kneebis of Endicott; and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Pennsylvania and lived in Edwardsville, PA before moving to Binghamton in 1939. She worked many jobs, beginning with her family's business, Pop's Inn, on Clinton Street, Defense Work during World War II, and then retired from Food Service at Binghamton University. She was a member of St. Ann's Church in Binghamton, now known as the Church of the Holy Trinity. A special thanks goes out to the fine staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for their wonderful and loving care during her long illness. Friends may pay their respects at The Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019