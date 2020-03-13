Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Town of Fenton - Today with my blessed Lord's help I passed on to a better place. I will be united with my Mom and Dad and my beloved grandmother Alger. Who from a very early age taught me the wonders and love of nature. I made many trips into the woods past her house looking for hapaticus (the earliest wildflower), what a joy it was for both of us. I have had a good life, but now is the time to say farewell to this world and enjoy the hereafter. I leave behind five wonderful children I was blessed with. They are: Jim (Sherry) Whitesell, Ann (Don) Schwenker, Denise (Mark) Moschak, Diane (John)Seery and Janine Tarreto (Steve Marinaro). Eleven grandchildren I've enjoyed watching them become wonderful people, they are: Chuck, John, Janice (Chris), Erin, Dillon, Terra (Tom), Steven (Vanessa), Debbie (Ian), Kyle (Cait), Daniel (Chelsea) and Thomas. Also, nine great grandchildren who are all so loved and I shall miss seeing them grow up. They are: Quinn, Bailey, Reese, Garnet, Lyric, Dorothy, Stanley, Paxton and Owen. I also have two special nephews: John & Joel and a very special niece, Mary. Also my husband of 62 years, Sam. My beloved dog, Rudy and Hector my favorite crow.

I did graduate high school in 1949 and attended Mansfield University. Graduated Practical School of Nursing in Binghamton in 1969. Worked per the county. Had Working Girl ceramic shop, enjoyed the camaraderie of my students.

I belong to St. Francis of Assisi and am forever thankful to have known and loved Sister Karen.

I have donated my body to Upstate Medical for Science.

Please take a walk in a park or just anywhere and be happy.

There are to be no formal funeral services.

I'm hoping my family will go to World's End State Park and have a picnic, weather permitting!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
