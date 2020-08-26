Helen B. Flack



November 29, 1924-August 25, 2020. We say goodbye for now to Helen B. Flack, formerly of Syracuse NY. Helen was originally from Delhi NY and graduated from Syracuse University. She was predeceased by her beloved parents and older brother, Jack. She and her brother were raised during the depression by their widowed mother. After Syracuse University w/ degree in chemistry, Helen became a lab technician for 14 yrs. until marrying Robert L. Flack (died 1989). She then was owner of Glen Abstract Co. till her retirement. She wasn't a quiet retiree. She was a volunteer at Chow, an accomplished pianist and active in church affairs. Survivors include nephews Will (Helen) and Dwight Brown & family and niece Mary-Helene whom she was extremely proud of as they were raised by her dear brother. Daughter Athena, grandson Jason Fehr (Krickitt), and great-granddaughter Serenity will miss her deeply. Special thanks to loyalty of cousin Kathy and Larry for many years in Binghamton.









