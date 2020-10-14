Helen B. HendersonEndicott - Helen B. Henderson slipped peacefully into the afterlife on the morning of October 12 at the Ideal Senior Living Center in Endicott, 11 days after celebrating her 95th birthday. She was born October 1, 1925 in a farmhouse in Owego, the third of five children of a Polish immigrant farm worker and an Owego farm girl.She was predeceased by her husband Roy in 1974; her parents Stanley and Liva Ziemba; brothers Joseph and Robert Ziemba and sister Mary Tingley. She is survived by her sister, Delores Stiller of Florida, and her sons, Dave (Debbie) Henderson of Endicott, Dan (Lynn) Henderson; and Doug (Robyn) Henderson of Vestal; step daughter Sharon (Don) Brown of Florida. Also surviving are grandchildren Dawn Davila, Patrick Brown, Kellie Roushelle, Dustin Henderson, Tara Henderson, Connor Henderson, Devin Henderson and seven great grandchildren. She was especially close to great grandsons Jake and Max Davila of New Hampshire, and a special niece, Priscilla Babcock.Helen lived her entire life in the Southern Tier, graduating from Union-Endicott High School in 1944 and working at Ozalid and IBM prior to her marriage, retuning to IBM after Roy's death. She was a passionate follower of New York Yankees, particularly Mariano Rivera. Helen loved the outdoors, especially Cayuga Lake where she spent many happy summers.Vehemently independent, Helen managed her house in Vestal, by herself, for more than 60 years before moving to independent living apartment at Ideal. She lived for her family and her church, Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, where she was a member for nearly 80 years, teaching Sunday school, working at the weekly Shephard's Supper, trunk or treating, advocating for equalities for all of god's children, and attending faithfully. A devoted matriarch, she never missed any of her kids or grandchildren's events from their first birthday to their adult endeavors. Always known as "Helen" or "Grandma Yankee Helen" to the kid's teammates and friends.Although she suffered through many tragedies in nearly a century of life, possibly the greatest was being separated from her family and church for the seven months of her life by the Covid 19 pandemic.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16 at Central United Methodist Church, 107 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. The family asks that donations be made to the church In Helen's name.