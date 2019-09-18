|
Helen B. Pitkin
- - Helen B. Pitkin, 90 fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday evening, September 14, 2019, at Wilson Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband Leonard "Sam" Pitkin, and nine siblings, John, Anna, Mary, Nicholas, Michael, Peter, Metro, Paul, Frank.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Judy and Keith Hayes, grandchildren, Kerri and Tyler Hayes, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Helen loved her grandchildren, family, socializing and beauty. She will be remembered for her kind infectious smile. She was the matriarch of the Baburchak family hosting the Holy Night Supper and Christmas Day Dinner.
Visitation will be on Friday from 8:30 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 9:30 am at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 54 Baxter Street, Binghamton with Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky officiating. Burial will follow at Chenango Valley Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Kristen Lewis NP for her personal and compassionate care given to Helen.
Kindly share your reflections of Helen on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019