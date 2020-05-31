Helen B. YesenskyBinghamton - Helen B. Yesensky, 94, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George (1986); her parents, Paul and Mary Balaszek; 2 brothers, Bernard and Harold; and 3 sisters, Mary, Margaret and Bernice. She is survived by her 4 children, George Yesensky (Ann Stephenson), Ann (Christopher) Bezek, Gary (Donna) Yesensky, and John (Jodi) Yesensky. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Helen was devoted to her faith, family, and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with family. Helen retired from Dunn-McCarthy Shoe Factory and became a full-time mother homemaker. Her passion for gardening, polka music, blueberry picking, and roses was deep. Helen was a very active member of St. Ann's/Church of the Holy Trinity and its Mother's Club, Rosary and Altar Society, and Friday Bingo Committee. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the special people in Helen's life who provided care, compassion, and guidance; Colleen Eggleston, Sue Spencer, Liz Holowonitch, Marion Zembek, the wonderful folks from The Pharmacy, her many outstanding neighbors and church friends who helped and watched over her in her later years. Due to COVID-19, a Funeral Mass will be offered privately at the Church of the Holy Trinity, followed by burial at Slovak Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make memorial donations to the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton, 13905. Services provided by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.