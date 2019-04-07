|
|
Helen Carosella
Endicott - On April 5, 2019, Helen Carosella, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister, walked her way throught the clouds and into God's hands. Waiting at God's side was her husband Allio and daughter Debra (Hamlin). Helen, 95, is survived by her remaining two daughters, Donna Flanagan and Doreen Howard, her grandson Ryan Howard (Heather) and two great-grandsons, Westley and Landon Howard. Helen is also survived by her two sisters, Jean Komar (Charlie) and Elizabeth Rotunda. She had been a "family means everything" person, and was very involved in her family's lives. She enjoyed being with them tremendously, and they with her. Since 1971, after her husband passed away, Helen had been both the mother and father to her three daughters. Helen lived in Scranton until an early age, where her family had moved to Newark Valley (now Owego), New York. She was one of eleven children and played "Mama" to the younger ones, where she never stopped; always worrying, loving and mentoring anyone who needed her to. Helen was a member of St. Ambrose Church since she was in her early 20s. She met her love and married him in October of 1948. Both her and her husband were actively involved with planning and supporting anything the church asked of them. She continued to be involved even after her husband passed in November of 1971. Until her illness took hold of Helen, you would find her weekly in church. Helen loved being outside. Until age 91, you would see her outside sweeping, painting, trimming and mowing her lawn. She loved to walk and did so each day. She was known as the "Matriarch" of Richmond Road, where she and her husband were the first to build their forever home. Helen was also known for her delicious, one-of-a-kind pies. Each apple she sliced and crust she rolled out was filled with her love of baking. Helen will be truly missed by all. Her spunkiness, no-nonsense personality and her beautiful smile, made you feel welcomed and loved. Her loving personality will live on in our memories.
Arrangements for the wake and funeral will be: Tuesday Evening at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and a Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019