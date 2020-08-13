Helen Catherine Repp



Apalachin - Helen Catherine Repp of Apalachin, NY passed away on August 11, 2020 at age 77.



She was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Anthony Dougher, her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Michael Komatinsky, and brother, Anthony Dougher.



Helen is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Repp. She is also survived by her children, Joseph and Michelle Repp of Minnetrista, MN, John Repp and fiancée Robin Gilg of Endicott, NY, and Jason and Sharon Repp of Binghamton, NY. She will be tremendously missed by her grandchildren, John Perestam, Karyn Palmer, Ashley, Madison, Brian, Emily, and Mitchell Repp. Additionally, she is survived by her nieces, Lynn Yetsko and Kim Petcosky, and many great nieces and nephews.



Helen was a communicant of St. Margaret Mary's Parish in Apalachin, NY. She was a registered nurse, who graduated from St. Joseph's Nursing School in Elmira, NY. Helen retired in 2015 from Vestal Eye Care, where she worked for many years. She had many talents, including being well known as an amazing baker whose treats were highly anticipated by her family and friends. She cherished her husband, three sons, and their families, who were her "sunshine" and relished her role as the family matriarch. Her examples of loyalty, love, strength of spirit, hard work, and selflessness are inspirational and will live on through those who love her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy House in Endicott, NY.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ambrose in Endicott, NY on August 15th at 1:00 p.m.









