Helen D. Craig
Binghamton - Helen D. Craig, 90 of Binghamton died Wed. morning Oct. 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Craig, & son-in-law, David Smith. She is survived by her 5 children and their families, Marie & Joseph Mott, Chenango Forks, Jim & Sue Craig, Harpursville, John & Lori Craig, Dunlap, TN, Jean & Joe Gocong, Lancaster, CA, Sarah Smith, Binghamton, 13 Grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, her "Luca Bear". She enjoyed to sew and knit, making quilts for the entire family.
Graveside Services will be held on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
