Helen D. Ling
Binghamton - Helen D. Ling, 93, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18th, 2019 at Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Vestal, NY.
She was born on August 7, 1926 in Clearfield, PA; daughter of the late Elmer and Zella (Dotts) Beam.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Otto Ling and her sisters, Betty Chappel and Becky O'Connor.
Helen is survived by her son Stan Ling (Karen), daughter Cathy Ling-Cilley (Dana), grandchildren Emily Cotcamp (Travis), Laura Ling, Kevin Ling (Gina Mejia) and great-grandchildren, Damon and Tyson Cotcamp.
Helen graduated high school in Clearfield, PA, class of '44, and attended nursing school in Lock Haven, PA. She worked as a claims manager for Home Mutual Insurance Company in Binghamton, NY for many years. Helen's interests included traveling, flower arranging, antiquing and listening to music. Her greatest love was the many happy hours spent with family and friends. We will all miss Helen's laughter and generous heart.
Her burial was held in Lovely, PA at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Helen may be made to CHOW, a community hunger outreach program. CHOW at BC Council of Churches, 3 Otseningo St. Binghamton, NY 13903. Or online at https://broomecouncil.net
