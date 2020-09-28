Helen (Hruby) Dolan
Helen (Hruby) Dolan 96 fell asleep in the Lord Saturday morning, September 26, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill in 1994.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah Dolan; two sons, Bill and Jean Connelly, and Paul and Barbara Connelly; four grandchildren, Patrick, Sean, Dacia and Nicole Connelly; six great grandchildren, Colvin, Austin, Brayden, Caden, Brody and the sweetheart, Delia. Also surviving are three sisters, Olga Jubinski, Dorothy Bock and Anne Hutyan and numerous nephews and nieces.
Helen was an active member of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church where she was a long-time volunteer in the kitchen and church hall. Over the years, she worked as a waitress at several restaurants. She enjoyed life and her family, arts and crafts, baking, gardening, and travelling with Debbie to Syracuse.
A funeral service will be offered by the Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky on Friday at 10:30am at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 54 Baxter Street, Binghamton where the family will receive friends Friday 9:30am until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at Riverhurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing in Helen's memory to her church or to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospice.
