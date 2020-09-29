Helen Donahe
Norwich - Helen Mae Donahe, 94, formerly of Bainbridge, NY, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with family by her side.
Born on December 14, 1925, in Verona, IL, Helen was the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Drew) Haase. Helen moved to Bainbridge in her youth, and graduated from Bainbridge High School with the Class of 1942. On August 27, 1944, she married her husband of 47 years, Adrian Parker Donahe. Adrian died on September 2, 1991. Helen worked for the Declue Law Firm, in Bainbridge, as well as for Demerees Car Sales and Borden Chemical Co.
In addition to her devotion to her husband and daughters, in her spare time Helen played the organ for the First Baptist Church of Bainbridge, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was especially pleased to knit hats for infants born at Chenango Memorial Hospital. Helen also adored cats and all animals. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, in Bainbridge, and then after she moved to Norwich, in 1995, became a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Shirley Nolt and her husband, Ben Hess Nolt, Jr., of Harrisburg, PA, and Sharon Donahe, of Norwich; grandchildren John (Dorie) Nolt, and Casey Nolt (Jason Gaus); five great-grandchildren, Hugo Nolt, Rhiley, Elias, Charlotte, and Isaac Gaus; and sister, Betty Gilbert. In addition to her husband, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Haase and Paul Haase.
A graveside service for Helen will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Bainbridge, where the Rev. Steve White, pastor, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, will officiate. To ensure the safety of all in attendance, please observe appropriate social distancing and sanitary practices, including facial coverings. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service for Helen will be celebrated at a later time.
Contributions in memory of Helen will be made to Hospice of Chenango County, 33-39 Court St., Norwich, NY 13815, or to the Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association (CATRA), P.O. Box 339, Grantville, PA 17028.
