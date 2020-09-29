1/1
Helen Donahe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Donahe

Norwich - Helen Mae Donahe, 94, formerly of Bainbridge, NY, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, with family by her side.

Born on December 14, 1925, in Verona, IL, Helen was the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Drew) Haase. Helen moved to Bainbridge in her youth, and graduated from Bainbridge High School with the Class of 1942. On August 27, 1944, she married her husband of 47 years, Adrian Parker Donahe. Adrian died on September 2, 1991. Helen worked for the Declue Law Firm, in Bainbridge, as well as for Demerees Car Sales and Borden Chemical Co.

In addition to her devotion to her husband and daughters, in her spare time Helen played the organ for the First Baptist Church of Bainbridge, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was especially pleased to knit hats for infants born at Chenango Memorial Hospital. Helen also adored cats and all animals. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, in Bainbridge, and then after she moved to Norwich, in 1995, became a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Shirley Nolt and her husband, Ben Hess Nolt, Jr., of Harrisburg, PA, and Sharon Donahe, of Norwich; grandchildren John (Dorie) Nolt, and Casey Nolt (Jason Gaus); five great-grandchildren, Hugo Nolt, Rhiley, Elias, Charlotte, and Isaac Gaus; and sister, Betty Gilbert. In addition to her husband, Helen was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Haase and Paul Haase.

A graveside service for Helen will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Bainbridge, where the Rev. Steve White, pastor, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, will officiate. To ensure the safety of all in attendance, please observe appropriate social distancing and sanitary practices, including facial coverings. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service for Helen will be celebrated at a later time.

Contributions in memory of Helen will be made to Hospice of Chenango County, 33-39 Court St., Norwich, NY 13815, or to the Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association (CATRA), P.O. Box 339, Grantville, PA 17028.

Funeral services were entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit: www.wilsonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home Inc
68 S Broad St
Norwich, NY 13815
(607) 336-3993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved