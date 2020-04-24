|
Helen E. Sabol
Campville - Helen E. Sabol of Campville, NY passed away on April 22, 2020 at 60 years of age at Wilson Hospital. She is survived by her Husband of 35 years Bernie, sons Scott, Adam and David, her Mother Laura Geertgens and husband Gordon, siblings Sue and husband Rich Lyman, Pat and husband Terry Rosevear, Bob LaRue and Lauri Micha, Don LaRue, Cheri LaRue and Valerie DeWitt, Mother in law Regina Weihbrecht and husband Bill, brothers in law Harold Sabol, Andrew Sabol and wife Dee, Ron and Judi Ferentheil, Dan Sabol and wife Sue and best friend Louise. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and great nieces. Helen was a loving wife and mother who cherished her sons dearly. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers her family asked that donations be made to the Myeloma Center at Dana Farber Institute in Boston.
