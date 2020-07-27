Helen F. VanDuzer



Binghamton -



Helen F. VanDuzer 95, of Binghamton, passed away on July 25, 2020.



Helen was born October 11,1924 in Binghamton, the daughter of William McGuire and Helen (Maxian) McGuire. Helen was predeceased in 1991 by her husband L. William VanDuzer. She is survived by her daughter Karen Pomeroy of Norwich, NY; son Kurt VanDuzer of Port Ludlow, WA; daughter Marie Anderson of Homer, LA, three grandson, one granddaughter, and several great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10am on Wednesday at STS. John and Andrew Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Ithaca, NY at 1pm on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store