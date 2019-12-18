Services
Thomas Cremation & Funeral Service
1297 Elmira Street
Sayre, PA 18840
570-888-0756
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Irish Kevin's
47 Riverside Drive
Johnson City, NY
Helen Galligan


1938 - 2019
Helen Galligan

Binghamton - Helen "Suzie" M. Galligan, 81, of Binghamton, NY passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born in Sayre, PA to Edward and Helen Galligan on March 30, 1938. She was a graduate of Sayre High School. After high school, she lived and worked in Binghamton. She was employed at Miller Auto Group for many years until her passing.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Helen Galligan, sister and brother-in-law Rosemarie and Wilbur Bennett, niece Margaret Burdick, and special friend Bea Jones. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Jean and Tom Werkheiser, Marc and Diane Bennett, Jim and Alice Bennett, and Mary and Ron Rogers, as well as several great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many, many friends including her very special friends Dolores Forno and Linda Martin.

Friends may join the family as we raise our glasses to our Aunt Suzie on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from noon - 1:30PM at Irish Kevin's, 47 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
