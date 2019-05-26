Resources
Helen Grubham (Zopp) Bennett

Helen Grubham (Zopp) Bennett Obituary
Helen (Zopp) Grubham Bennett

- - Helen (Zopp) Grubham Bennett,91yrs passed away 5/16/19 to join her loved ones,her parents Mike and Julia Zopp, her brother Michael Zopp Jr. her nephew Rick Christopher,her husbands Willard Grubham and Glenn Bennett,her dog Dusty.She is survived by her devoted son Dennis Grubham,daughter Christine Grubham a brother Thomas and June Zopp and her cat Lucky. She loved her many friends. I would like to thank the many people who helped me.Pat and John Foster,Cindy,Donna and Bud,Sarah Jenson,Lois Kimble. Helen loved cardinals and watched them from her kitchen window.When you see a cardinal think of Helen.She was a avid reader. She retired from Ames store to take care of her first husband.Also a member of the United Methodist in Westover, member of the Johnson city Senior center.Timothy 4:1 I have fought a good fight,I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.Lifes journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body but rather to skid in sideways totally warn out shouting " Holy Shit, what a ride"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019
