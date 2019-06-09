Services
Bertini-Riccardi Funeral Home
69 N Main St
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 753-1053
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Cortland, NY
Cheyenne, WY - Helen Hessler Phillips, 92, died peacefully on Thursday May 9, 2019 in Cheyenne WY. She was predeceased by her husband William A., her parents Warren & Ruth Hessler, sisters Carolyn Ball, Mary Jean (Gordon) DeGarmo, brother Nelson Hessler. She is survived by sister-in-law Christine Hessler, Brother-in-law Phil Ball, (5) Sons William (Suzanne) Phillips, Richard (Emma) Phillips, Burton (Betsy) Kie, James (Addie) Phillips, Gary (Gary A.) Phillips, her 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Upon graduation from Vestal High School she began working at IBM, Triple Cities Equipment, and upon moving to Clearwater, FL, she worked for and retired from Clearwater Concrete before finally moving to Cheyenne.

There will be no calling hours per her request. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cortland, NY. Arrangements are with the Riccardi Funeral Home 69 North Main Street Cortland, NY 13045. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 59 North Main Street Cortland, NY 13045.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019
