Helen J TingleyBinghamton - Helen J. Tingley 66, of Binghamton, NY, peacefully passed away on Sept 24, 2020. She is survived by her sister Cindy Krager, brother Robert Tingley and dear friends Billie Vaughn and Tony Roberts along with many loved nieces and nephews.Helen graduated from UE High School in 1972. She retired from IBM with 25 years of service. In her earlier years she loved photography, traveling, fashion and cooking. In more recent years she found joy in connecting with friends and family on Facebook. One of her favorite things was to send and receive cards in the mail.Helen remained positive and uncomplaining even with the challenges of Multiple Sclerosis. Her daily goal was to brighten someone's day with a great big smile, a hearty hug, a piece of candy, a tip, a listening ear or a word of encouragement. She was a trusting soul and saw the good in all people. Her loving spirit rewarded her with many friends who will miss her dearly.Family will receive friends Sunday September 27,2020 from 1-3pm at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,300 East Main St, Endicott, with a service immediately following at 3PM Interment will be 1pm Monday Sept. 28th at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or Mercy House.