Helen Klima
Endwell - Helen (Klacko) Klima , our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. Helen was a kind, considerate and supportive person who had many friends. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Tony Klima, her sister, Albina (Klacko) Skala, and her parents, Rudolph and Mary Klacko. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Colleen Klima, Cape Coral, FL., and her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jerry Rogers, Toms River, NJ; four grandchildren, Michael Klima, Joseph Klima, Stephanie Rogers and Erin Rogers, her sister, Jennie Sladky, sisters-in-laws Patricia Klima and Mary Harasta, also many nieces and nephews. Helen was a member of St. Joseph's Church Endicott, the Czechosolvak Moravian Club, CSA (Czechoslovak Society of America), a member of the Vestal Senior Center, a member of the Johnson City YMCA , and a member of the AARP Endicott Orginanization. She enjoyed travelling, golfing, and time spent with family and friends. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The Family will receive friends at St. Joseph's Church on Thursday from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019