Helen L. Reigle
Binghamton, NY - Helen Louise Reigle, 83, of Binghamton, went to be with her Lord in heaven on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the peace and comfort of home, surrounded by her beloved family. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 55 years, Neil; and sister, Bertha Triffo. She is survived by her loving family: three children and their spouses: Pamela and Makoto Okano, Japan; Scott and Rose Reigle, Binghamton; Sherry and David Edwards, Connecticut; seven grandchildren who were the lights of her eyes: Masato and Masaya Okano, Leah, Joseph, and Lydia Reigle, Nicholas and Samuel Edwards; and by her nieces: Jill Reed, Laura Campling, Ellen Hughs, Laura Lisenby, Diana Joy Bullis; and nephews: David Reed and John Reigle; cousins, and extended family.
Helen graduated from Houghton College in 1958 and pursued a career as a teacher at Brookside Elementary School. While raising her children, she served as a library clerk at the Broome County Public Library. She was a faithful member of the Little White Church in Conklin, NY where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was an active participant of the Ladies Missionary Society. Over the past year, she enjoyed being a part of the loving family at West Windsor Baptist Church. Helen had a sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling to visit family and attending Word of Life Women's Retreats. She was an animal/nature lover, an avid reader, and loved to complete colorful crafts at home. She always found joy in every experience and always sought to see the best in others. She possessed a simple, quiet nature yet extended profound kindness and love. Her innocent giggle always gave a smile to the hearts that knew her. She always placed God first in her life and would sacrifice everything for her family with a selfless nature. Her favorite book was the Bible, and she truly lived off its promises. She will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and prayer warrior.
Her favorite verses were Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" and Philippians 1:21: "For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain." The hope of her family is to continue her legacy of spreading joy and God's love to others!
Entombment was private at Vestal Hills Memorial Park with Rev. Nate Edwards officiating. The family will have a memorial service for Helen that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to West Windsor Baptist Church, www.westwindsorbaptist.com or Word of Life Ministries, www.give.wol.org. Online condolences and special memories of Helen may be expressed to family at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Binghamton, NY - Helen Louise Reigle, 83, of Binghamton, went to be with her Lord in heaven on Friday, April 24, 2020 in the peace and comfort of home, surrounded by her beloved family. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 55 years, Neil; and sister, Bertha Triffo. She is survived by her loving family: three children and their spouses: Pamela and Makoto Okano, Japan; Scott and Rose Reigle, Binghamton; Sherry and David Edwards, Connecticut; seven grandchildren who were the lights of her eyes: Masato and Masaya Okano, Leah, Joseph, and Lydia Reigle, Nicholas and Samuel Edwards; and by her nieces: Jill Reed, Laura Campling, Ellen Hughs, Laura Lisenby, Diana Joy Bullis; and nephews: David Reed and John Reigle; cousins, and extended family.
Helen graduated from Houghton College in 1958 and pursued a career as a teacher at Brookside Elementary School. While raising her children, she served as a library clerk at the Broome County Public Library. She was a faithful member of the Little White Church in Conklin, NY where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was an active participant of the Ladies Missionary Society. Over the past year, she enjoyed being a part of the loving family at West Windsor Baptist Church. Helen had a sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling to visit family and attending Word of Life Women's Retreats. She was an animal/nature lover, an avid reader, and loved to complete colorful crafts at home. She always found joy in every experience and always sought to see the best in others. She possessed a simple, quiet nature yet extended profound kindness and love. Her innocent giggle always gave a smile to the hearts that knew her. She always placed God first in her life and would sacrifice everything for her family with a selfless nature. Her favorite book was the Bible, and she truly lived off its promises. She will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and prayer warrior.
Her favorite verses were Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" and Philippians 1:21: "For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain." The hope of her family is to continue her legacy of spreading joy and God's love to others!
Entombment was private at Vestal Hills Memorial Park with Rev. Nate Edwards officiating. The family will have a memorial service for Helen that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to West Windsor Baptist Church, www.westwindsorbaptist.com or Word of Life Ministries, www.give.wol.org. Online condolences and special memories of Helen may be expressed to family at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 2 to May 3, 2020.