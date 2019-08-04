|
|
Helen L. Van Kuren
Binghamton -
Helen L. Van Kuren (Germond) passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Helen was predeceased by her father, Everett, and mother, Cecelia, brothers, David and Robert Germond. She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Kavanagh and Sheila Dalke (Robert), her four children, William A. Van Kuren (Carole), Kevin S. Van Kuren, Jeffrey S. Van Kuren, (Julie), and Laurie D. Van Kuren (Bill Feyche) and her grandchildren, Nicholas Van Kuren (Sydney), Amy Van Kuren, Zachary Van Kuren (Lexie) and Stephen Van Kuren and one great grandson, Cameron William Van Kuren and a dear friend, Roe Patrick.
After staying home to raise her family, Helen worked as the Bookkeeping Manager at First City/Chase Lincoln First Bank for many years. Once retired, she traveled the U.S. with her good friend, Les Wassmer and even swam with the dolphins in Hawaii.
Helen was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and opened her home to all especially during the holidays. When not tending to her many flower gardens, feeding her backyard birds, dancing, or bowling at one of the local alleys, she could be found playing piano at a senior center, reading to school children, or volunteering for Meals on Wheels or the Senior Games. Helen loved life and all around her knew it.
A special thank you to the medical teams at UHS and to the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor especially Billy Jo, Renee and Fran.
The family will hold a celebration of Helen's life at a date and time TBD.
Donations can be made in Helen's name to The or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019