Helen (Selanich) Lisick
Helen (Selanich) Lisick 82 fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna (Kriska) Selanich; her sisters, Anna Sablich and Irene Dunlap and her nephews, Daniel and John Sablich.
She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-two years, Andrew F. Lisick of Johnson City; her devoted children, Daria A. Lisick of Binghamton and Andrew M. Lisick of Johnson City, nieces, Tamara (David) Workman and Tracy (Brian) Millar, great nieces and great nephews and her faithful companion, Colby.
Helen was an active member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, it's choir, the Seraphim Singers Sunday School teacher and pirohi and holubki worker. She was a past ACRY President for St. Michael's and a past secretary for ACRY National Organization. She was a former delegate for the ACROD Sobor. Helen was a very talented singer and soloist for many weddings at St. Michael's. She was a long-time member of the Court Jester Athletic Club where she made many friends over the years. She was a talented color pencil artist and Easter egg (Pisanki) decorator. She won many trophies for her bowling ability and an avid New York Mets fan who especially cherished attending the 2015 World Series game.
She was a loving wife and dedicated mother supporting her children by never missing any of their sporting events.
Helen faithfully preserved and truly treasured her faith and heritage, sharing beliefs and traditions with family, friend and stranger alike, all were welcomed and valued in Helen's heart and her home.
A funeral service will be offered by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter James Dutko on Saturday at noon at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 292 Clinton Street, Binghamton where the family receive friends from 11am until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family wishes to acknowledge Lourdes at Home Hospice for their compassionate care especially her primary care provider, Erin Duff. Contributions may be in Helen's memory to either St. Michael's Orthodox Church, ALS Association Upstate Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090 or the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.
Kindly share your reflections of Helen on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
.