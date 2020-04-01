|
|
Helen Loretta (Brown) Picciano
After a long journey, Helen Loretta (Brown) Picciano, 94, passed peacefully at Elizabeth Church Manor on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Her last gentle breath reunited her with her beloved, Frederick George; her son, John; sisters, Mary, Theresa and Catherine; parents, John and Mary; and other dear ones.
And just as she described the sun streaming through 2 stained glass pictures and the window overlooking glistening white-wintered tree her first morning out of bed at Elizabeth Church Manor by exclaiming, "This is wonderful!", she is surely expressing the wonder of her meeting the Lord who called her home at His appointed time.
Helen survived by her children: Lorette, Elaine (Mark)Englert, Peter, Deacon Tom and Julie (John's beloved); Grandchildren: Andy (Amy)Englert, Susan (Ben)DeCastro, Lars (Meridith) Hanson, Peter (Robyn)Englert, Hannah (Cole)Brunson; great-grandchildren: Ella, Juliet, Ingrid, Hayley, Ellis and Silvia. Also, Julie and John's family: Mark, Janet, Crystal, Vicky, Braedon and Julia.
Helen was gently laid to rest on the same knoll as her beloved, Fred, and her sisters, Mary and Terry, on March 27. Spring birds were the choir and early buds were her flowers. The sun shone and chased away the dark clouds, just like her smile. Only a limited few could be present, thankfully others joined virtually. Helen will be celebrated when all those nearest and dearest to her heart, can safely gather at St Ambrose Church Roman Catholic Church in Endicott, N.Y.
To honor Helen, kindly consider contributions to Mercy House of the Southern Tier; 212 McKinley Ave; Endicott, NY, 13760 for the compassionate care they provided during her stay until she graduated to care at Elizabeth Church Manor!
OR: Seton Catholic Central High School Art Scholarship, in Helen Picciano's name, to honor her appreciation of art and desire to share that passion. Seton Catholic Central High School; 70 Seminary Ave; Binghamton, N.Y. 13905.
Donations may also be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, c/o St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, 165 Clifton Blvd., Vestal, NY 13850, Deacon Tom's present assignment, and the place Helen made many friends.
Kindly share your reflections of Helen on her guestbook at CHOPYAK-SCHEIDER.COM.
In this very trying time, we invite everyone to follow Helen's example by smiling, saying, "Thank you." and affirming someone with a, "Sure." Helen never forgot how to express these simple kindnesses to those caring for her.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020