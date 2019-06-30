Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
282 Chenango Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
282 Chenango Street
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Helen M. Kimes Obituary
Helen M. Kimes

Binghamton - Helen M. Kimes, 87, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 under the watchful eye of her much loved son David. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Pierson in 1980 and also predeceased by Ex husband, Stanley R. Pierson, Sr. Helen is survived by 8 children, Kathaleen Hassanien, Stanley R. Pierson, Jr. (Jeanne), David Pierson, Becky Ewing (Dan), Stephen Pierson Sr., Benjamin Pierson (Jody), Margaret Wilcox (Bill), and her youngest daughter and recent caregiver at home Kelley Pierson; nieces Peggy Rowe and Betty (Joe) Kodey. Helen graduated from Vestal High School in 1949. Raised 9 children and later worked and retired from General Electric. She spent a lifetime lovingly caring for all of her 9 babies, 15 grand babies, 21 great grand babies. They were her Joy. Helen was strong in her faith as a devote catholic, Bingo was her passion but most of all she loved having a baby cradled in her arms or on her lap. A Funeral Mass for Helen will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Paul's Church, 282 Chenango Street, Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at Church on Monday from 8:30 AM until Mass time at 9:30 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019
