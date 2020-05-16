Helen M. (Kosta) Kuehl
Greene - Helen M. (Kosta) Kuehl, 82, of Greene (Smithville Center) passed away with her family by her side on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Michael "Chezzy" R. Dougherty; parents, William D. and Mary (Czar) Kosta; brothers, William D. Kosta Jr. and Michael Kosta and sister, MaryAnn Burdette. Helen is survived by her husband, Gary R. Kuehl, 2 sons and daughters-in-law, Gary R. and Lori Dougherty of Greene, John P. and Mary Dougherty of Kirkwood; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl L. and Andrew Salvemini of Whitney Point; grandchildren, Jessica (Joseph), George, Chad (Jhelma) Dougherty Michael (Kathleen) Dougherty Jr., Erin, Ashley, Emily Salvemini, Alicia Dougherty and 5 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Susan C. and Jerry McLain of SC; many nieces and nephews; great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen grew up in Smithville and graduated from Greene High School Class of 1956. Upon completion of nursing school she was a Registered Nurse at Binghamton Psychiatric Center for 36 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and gardening. She was a loving,selfless person who would help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 16 to May 17, 2020.