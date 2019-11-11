Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mae Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mae Donovan Obituary
Helen Mae Donovan

Johnson City - Helen Mae Donovan passed away on Saturday November 9th 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was predeceased By her parents Beatrice and Ralph Fletcher and her Husband Jack Donovan. She is survived by her sister Lillian Goozovat, her children, daughter Kelly Williams (Phil) Sons Jeff (Alice), Gary (Terri), her Grandchildren Ash Donovan (Aimee), Kory Williams (Amber), Krista Little (Dan), Kyle Williams (Bailey), Adam St John (April) 8 Great Grand Children, Reilly, Jack, Reid, Zaylee, Lilly, Emily, Sam, Elijah. Her Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved spending time with family and friends and dancing to her polkas. Rest In Peace Helen Donovan. A Special Thank You to her care givers, Terri, Lyndell, Liz and Diane. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday November 13th at The J.F Rice Funeral Home , Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City NY. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home from 10 am until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -