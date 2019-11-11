|
Helen Mae Donovan
Johnson City - Helen Mae Donovan passed away on Saturday November 9th 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was predeceased By her parents Beatrice and Ralph Fletcher and her Husband Jack Donovan. She is survived by her sister Lillian Goozovat, her children, daughter Kelly Williams (Phil) Sons Jeff (Alice), Gary (Terri), her Grandchildren Ash Donovan (Aimee), Kory Williams (Amber), Krista Little (Dan), Kyle Williams (Bailey), Adam St John (April) 8 Great Grand Children, Reilly, Jack, Reid, Zaylee, Lilly, Emily, Sam, Elijah. Her Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved spending time with family and friends and dancing to her polkas. Rest In Peace Helen Donovan. A Special Thank You to her care givers, Terri, Lyndell, Liz and Diane. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday November 13th at The J.F Rice Funeral Home , Inc. 150 Main Street Johnson City NY. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home from 10 am until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019