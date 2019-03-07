|
|
Helen Marie (Wagner) Dimick
Owego - Helen Marie (Wagner) Dimick, 94, of Owego, NY, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at UHS Ideal Senior Living in Endicott, NY. She is now reunited with her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 69 years. The family wishes to thank all the nurses on Rose Court who cared for Helen and special thanks to Sarah, who sat with her in the last moments of her life.
Helen was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, E. William "Bill" Dimick; her parents, John and Ethel (McIntyre) Wagner; and seven brothers and sisters. She leaves behind her children, Jeffery (Beverly) Dimick, Christine (Robert) Barnes and Elaine (Raymond) Chilson; her five granddaughters, Margaret Dimick, Rachael (Neil) Ritter, Celene Chilson, Sarah Van De, Michelle Barnes; and great grandchildren, Thomas Dimick and Jeremy Ritter. She loved each one of her children and grandchildren.
Helen was born at home on Erie St. in Owego on March 8, 1924, one of eight children. At the age of 5, she sought refuge from the chaos of her many brothers and sisters by walking alone to the Owego United Methodist Church, and was welcomed there. It became her Church and the Church where she and Bill were married. When they made their home in Owego, it became their Church together. During World War Two, she was a drill press operator at IBM Endicott. Helen was by nature very creative, thus, she loved to paint, draw, make ceramics; and loved gardening. She and Bill together enjoyed camping and fishing, and she also enjoyed bird watching.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St. Owego, NY 13827 on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00am with Pastor James Stevens, officiating. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Helen to the Owego United Methodist Church. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 7, 2019