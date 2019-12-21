|
Helen Myott
Newark Valley - Helen S. Myott, 94, a life long, well known and loved resident of Newark Valley, passed away on December 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Linda M. Rogers; daughters-in-law Suzanne Myott and Cathy Myott; sister Jane Wiltse; grandchildren Holly Katchuk, Scott (Karen) Katchuk, Kara Marie Rogers Leonard, Mark Myott, and Elizabeth Myott Healy; great grandchildren Morgan, Greyson, Elin, Luke, Samuel, and William; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents James and Elsie Simmons; loving husband Walter W. Myott; daughter Marilee; sons William, Keith, and Curtis; and sisters Sally Bushnell and Ann Mattson. Helen will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, and generous lady, with a wonderful sense of humor. She did much of her visiting around town while she was out for her daily walk. Helen had a love for children and enjoyed working as a playground monitor and later as a teachers aide. She was a lifetime member of the former Newark Valley Order of the Eastern Star 196, and a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Newark Valley. She and her husband Walt were also active in the Boy Scouts. In her free time, Helen was an avid bridge player and reader. She loved gardening and feeding the many birds that visited her yard. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting under the guidance of Carrie Tornatore. Helen truly valued others above herself. She always had an encouraging word for you whenever you needed it most. Helen was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:30 pm with Rev. Timothy Middleton, Sr. officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Hope Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be written in Helen's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019