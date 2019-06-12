|
Helen Ogozaly
Endicott - Helen Ogozaly, 85, of Endicott, NY entered heaven on June 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. Helen was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Helen was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She was a gifted oil painter and passed her appreciation of art to her children and grandchildren. Helen was an avid Yankees fan and also loved to watch her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She was a faithful and active member of First Assembly of God Church. For many years Helen and Edmund were greeters and welcomed all who entered with a smile and hug, especially the children. They so enjoyed leading Bible studies in their home. Helen was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Helen was predeceased by her loving husband Edmund in 2017, they shared 63 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Bartlow and husband David; son Mark Ogozaly and wife Bernadette; son Wayne Ogozaly and wife Emily; son Chris Ogozaly and wife Kellie; nephew Gary Strowsky; and grandchildren Nicholas and wife Kellyn; Lauren and husband Colin; Danielle, Ashley, and Matthew; Alex and wife Bethany, and Chelsea; Dylan and Carley; and adorable great-grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Good Shephard Fairview Home in Binghamton NY, for the love and incredible care they provided Helen.
Please join us in celebrating her life. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday evening from 4-7 pm. Expressions of sympathy in Helen's name can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott NY 13760 and , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 12 to June 13, 2019