Helen P. York passed peacefully at Calusa Harbour, Fort Myers, FL on 02/17/2020 in her 96th year. Daughter of John C. and Helen Tomasek of Swoyersville, PA, she resided in Endicott, NY and Fort Myers, FL. Helen was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bernadine, and her husband of 49 years, Edward R. York. She was a loving mother to David (Bronwyn) York, Nancy Waldin, Jim (Mary Ann) York and Judy York, 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial mass was held on Mar. 4 at St Francis Xavier Church in Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 10291 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers FL 33919.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
