Helen Patricia (Poundstone) Hill

Helen Patricia (Poundstone) Hill Obituary
Helen Patricia (Poundstone) Hill

- - Helen Patricia (Poundstone) Hill, 97, died Monday, 4/29/2019 at home.

She was preceded by her loving husband of 72 years, E. Cecil Hill.

She is survived by son Robert Hill of St. James, Mo., son John Hill and wife Sue of Robins, IA., daughter Janet Janicki and husband Bill of Endwell, NY., six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

There will be no services in NY. Interment will take place in the family plot in Sedalia, MO. at a later date.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019
