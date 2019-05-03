Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church Kirkwood
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. Leonard


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen R. Leonard Obituary
Helen R. Leonard

Binghamton - Helen R. Leonard (Lenga), 90 was greeted in Heaven by her parents on May 1, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1928, grew up in "Polish Heaven" and resided in Binghamton the rest of her life. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth P. Leonard, Sr. to whom she was married for 62 years and cared for him until his death in 2012 and her son Kenneth P. Leonard, Jr. Also predeceased by her brothers Kye, Bill, Eddie and Henry; sisters Jean, Ruby and Theresa. She is survived by her son Jim (Bubs) Leonard and wife Norma Jean; her daughter Brenda Derrick; grandson Nicholas Derrick; brother and sister-in-law Fred Lenga and Irene Lenga; sister Sophie Raychel; sisters-in-law Doris Lenga, Mary Lenga and Beatrice Lenga. She was a member of St. Mary's Church Kirkwood. She loved gardening, cooking, bingo and gambling in Atlantic City. In her younger years she was employed by EJ Shoes; Mom had a lot of "sole", she used to sew the soles on the shoes. The family would like to thank the staff on the third floor of Elizabeth Church Manor, for the wonderful care they gave to Helen. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10am at St. Mary's Church Kirkwood. Burial will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory be made to Elizabeth Church Campus, 863 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905 for the Alzheimer Patient Activities.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now