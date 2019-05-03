Helen R. Leonard



Binghamton - Helen R. Leonard (Lenga), 90 was greeted in Heaven by her parents on May 1, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1928, grew up in "Polish Heaven" and resided in Binghamton the rest of her life. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth P. Leonard, Sr. to whom she was married for 62 years and cared for him until his death in 2012 and her son Kenneth P. Leonard, Jr. Also predeceased by her brothers Kye, Bill, Eddie and Henry; sisters Jean, Ruby and Theresa. She is survived by her son Jim (Bubs) Leonard and wife Norma Jean; her daughter Brenda Derrick; grandson Nicholas Derrick; brother and sister-in-law Fred Lenga and Irene Lenga; sister Sophie Raychel; sisters-in-law Doris Lenga, Mary Lenga and Beatrice Lenga. She was a member of St. Mary's Church Kirkwood. She loved gardening, cooking, bingo and gambling in Atlantic City. In her younger years she was employed by EJ Shoes; Mom had a lot of "sole", she used to sew the soles on the shoes. The family would like to thank the staff on the third floor of Elizabeth Church Manor, for the wonderful care they gave to Helen. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10am at St. Mary's Church Kirkwood. Burial will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory be made to Elizabeth Church Campus, 863 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905 for the Alzheimer Patient Activities. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 3 to May 4, 2019