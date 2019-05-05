Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
Kirkwood - Helen R. McKean, 87, of Kirkwood, crossed over on April 30, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was born near Evans City, PA and moved to South Windsor, NY in 1965 where she and her late husband William McKean, operated a mink ranch. Later she was an expeditor for Singer-Link and raised horses with Donald Yeingst in Kirkwood. She is survived by her loving companion of 48 yeard, Donald Yeingst; her sister Mildred Bransteder; her children William McKean, Clinton McKean, Valerie Brooks and Jackie Frobel; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. A Memorial Celebration will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday May 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. Rev. David C. Seaver, will officiate. The family will receive friends at the McCormack Funeral Home, Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. She was a lovely, petite German lady who would speak her mind in a heartbeat. For in the hearts of those she touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019
