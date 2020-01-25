|
Helen Regina (McMahon) Gross-Reis
5/9/1934-1/23/2020
Helen was the daughter of Margaret and James McMahon of Binghamton. Sister of Mary Louise (Herb) Corser and brother, Michael McMahon deceased at birth. Helen graduated from St. Patrick's Academy and attended Broome Tech. in 1958, she married Robert G. Gross of Binghamton raised a family, loved life and shared many adventures for 39 years; which included and retiring at Oquaga Lake. After Robert's passing, she shared her later years with her second husband, William Reis until his death in 2001. Helen is survived by her four loving children, Mary Jo (Greg) Roberts of Pittsburgh, Patricia (Tyrone) Lanzo of Endicott, Peggy (Rick) Gaska of Binghamton, and Bob (Amy) Gross of Kirkwood. Her grandchildren Gregory, Kaitlyn, and Victoria Roberts, Zachary and Ryan Thibodeau, Travis Gaska and Trisha (Cody) Deyo, Margaret and Bobby Gross and her beloved great-granddaughter Madelyn Deyo. As well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and close life-long friends. Helen was a devout Catholic who put her full trust in God. Prayer was a daily part of her life and she instilled this in her children, grandchildren, and all of those around her. She loved singing, music, and celebrating her Irish heritage. She was full of life and love, and will be greatly missed. Again Mom bloomed where she was planted and instilled her spirit and shared her appreciation with those who cared for her at Vestal Park. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the tremendous love and support of Helen over the years. She was a good Mom and she will be missed by all. Calling hours will be at the Ernest H.Parsons Funeral Home at 71 Main Street in Binghamton on Sunday, January 26th from 1pm to 3pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 27th at 11:30am at St. Patrick's Church 9 Leroy St Binghamton. A graveside burial will be held at the upper Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City to follow. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020