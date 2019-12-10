Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Helen S. Thompson

Binghamton - Helen S. Thompson, 83, died December 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack Thompson, her children Catherine Boburka , Jack (Lisa) David Thompson, and Fred (Nancy) Barnett, 5 grandchildren Christopher Woodruff, Kacy Boburka, Brianna Downey, Thomas Boburka and Jack Barnett, 4 great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her brother Paul Storm and a son Tom Barnett. Helen graduated from the State University College of Education at Oneonta and received her Master's Degree from SUNY Cortland. She was a special education teacher at the Broome Developmental Center for 23 years. Helen had a deep love for her family and all living things - a value she shared with her family. For many years she and Jack have been the Southern Tier of NY representatives for Monica's Heart Greyhound Adoption. She was also an avid gardener, enjoyed making crafts and sold antiques at Pheasant Farms Antiques in Greene.

In keeping with Helen's wishes, no services will be held. Please honor her memory by making a contribution to Monica's Heart, 1887 Bellemead Dr., Altoona, PA. 16602. Cremation services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome..com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
