Binghamton, NY - Helen S. Turan, 93, of Binghamton reunited with her love, best friend and husband, Rudy, who passed away in 2014, she passed peacefully June 9, 2020. She was born in Whitney Point on June 4, 1927. She was Predeceased by; her parents, Mary (Rawa) and Benny Pogorzelski; her husband of 66 years, Rudy; Two Sons, Ronald and David; one Grand-daughter, Virginia. She is survived by her loving family; Daughter, Judith Vitale of Florida, Son, Theodore (Susan ) Turan of Stanley, NY; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Miner of Binghamton; grandchildren, Ryan (Tiffany ) Turan and great grand-daughters, Madeline and Ava; Nicholas Turan, and Victoria Turan (Mat) Pollhein; Also grandchildren Jessica, Jason and Alex Turan of CA. Her Sisters, Agnes Guile and Alice Mescreda; many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Helen worked at several companies as a Bookkeeper, retired from Broome Developmental Center as a Pharmacy Aide. She Volunteered at many organizations; Polish Club, Scouts & Brownies as a Leader, St. Andrew's Women's Club, Eucharistic Minister at Sts. John & Andrew's Church, DAV Aux. Officer, member of Knights of Columbus Aux., worked Bingo, Volunteer Bingo Assistant at St. Andrew's for over 25 years
A Funeral Mass will be offered 11am Thursday June 11, 2020 at Sts. John's & Andrew's Church, Vestal Ave, Binghamton. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in the Slovak Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.SavageFS.com. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sts. John & Andrew Church Memorial Fund, 7 Livingston Ave Biinghamton, NY 13903. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service 338 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.